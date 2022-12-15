Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530,168 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.74% of Manulife Financial worth $519,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,426,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,998,000 after buying an additional 389,771 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,070,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 285,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.48. 39,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,882. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

