Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 91 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.14% of Markel worth $166,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Markel by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Markel by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Stock Down 1.2 %

MKL stock traded down $15.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,276.88. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,240.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.