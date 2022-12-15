Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 58,319 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,319 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Rogers Communications worth $293,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

