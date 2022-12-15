Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 438,981 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.52% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $262,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $165.67. 139,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

