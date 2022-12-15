Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.88% of Cirrus Logic worth $187,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,268. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.