Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,258,745 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $247,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 53,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 22,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,221. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

