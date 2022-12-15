LVZ Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 6,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

