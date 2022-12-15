LVZ Inc. Makes New $11.88 Million Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,884,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,631,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 15,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.