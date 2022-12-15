LVZ Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.