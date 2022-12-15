LVZ Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 581,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,520,252. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.