LVZ Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,830 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. LVZ Inc. owned about 3.10% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,568,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

