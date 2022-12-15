LUXO (LUXO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $1,083.51 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.95 or 0.05169218 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.45 or 0.29773187 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

