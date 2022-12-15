LUXO (LUXO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,083.51

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $1,083.51 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded flat against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

