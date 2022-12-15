Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.14

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $566.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.