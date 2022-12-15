Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 20,028 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$226.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

