Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 1.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$53.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.