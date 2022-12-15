Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LGIQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 159,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,655. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Logiq has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 77.36%. Analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.