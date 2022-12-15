Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 7.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.47. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

