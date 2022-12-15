Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CFO Gabriel Bruno Sells 2,482 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gabriel Bruno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $146.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

