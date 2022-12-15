Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LTGHY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,024. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

