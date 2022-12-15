Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Gap Up to $76.35

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.35, but opened at $79.69. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $77.08, with a volume of 870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.