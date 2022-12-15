Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

