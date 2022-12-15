Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 32.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of LICY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,089. The company has a market cap of $899.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

