Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.52. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

