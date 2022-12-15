LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $94,933.13 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

