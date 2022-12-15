Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,571 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $9,801,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

