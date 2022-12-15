Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.