Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

