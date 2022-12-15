LEG Immobilien (LEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €87.00 ($91.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €86.00 ($90.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/7/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($86.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/5/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €91.00 ($95.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/1/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €87.00 ($91.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/24/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €89.00 ($93.68) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €63.10 ($66.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($86.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($94.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($124.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($89.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €112.20 ($118.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €92.00 ($96.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($89.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($89.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €3.78 ($3.98) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €65.78 ($69.24). 319,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.75. LEG Immobilien SE has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

