Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,917. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

