Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 5.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 5,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,280. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85.

