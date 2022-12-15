Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,647 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 162,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SLYG traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,492. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

