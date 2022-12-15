LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.02.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 154.15%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.