LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.02.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 154.15%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
