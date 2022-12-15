Larry Hendricks Acquires 9,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) Director Larry Hendricks purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $13,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,180.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.39. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

