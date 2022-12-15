Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.41 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $226,235.97 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

