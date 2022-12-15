L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) CFO William M. Thalman Buys 2,000 Shares

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $18,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,723 shares in the company, valued at $273,748.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
L.B. Foster Trading Up 3.5 %
L.B. Foster stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.00.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
