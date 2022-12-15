Kujira Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.25 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $52.25 million and $172,319.91 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.99 or 0.05204354 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.54 or 0.29748355 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,854,193 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.53879729 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $199,665.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

