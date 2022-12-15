Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

