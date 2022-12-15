Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.