Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.