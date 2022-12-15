Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 403,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 214,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

