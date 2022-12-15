Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 391 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

