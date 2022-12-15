Krilogy Financial LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $185.72 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

