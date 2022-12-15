Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $360.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

