Kokoswap Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $32,754.09 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

