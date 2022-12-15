KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $406.21 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.71 and a 200-day moving average of $343.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.