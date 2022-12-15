KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.26

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

