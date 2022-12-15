Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

About Kirkland’s

Shares of KIRK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

