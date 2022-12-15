Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.75.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $273.64 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.32 and a 200-day moving average of $266.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.