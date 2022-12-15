Kimberly-Clark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 2,521 call options.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,500. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

