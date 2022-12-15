Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.41. 29,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,500. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

